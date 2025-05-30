In the past few months, Amazon has been caught selling facial recognition tech to police departments, AI-generated books on managing ADHD, rice contaminated with arsenic and other "heavy metals," and concentrated sodium nitrate that led to the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Now, the mega retailer has been caught merchandising untold thousands of kitchen faucets lined with lead, an enormously dangerous heavy metal.

Three separate recalls posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) advise customers who bought faucets from Amazon sellers Whisper08, Kicimpro, and ChenFeng to stop using the products and seek a refund immediately.

The faucets seem to trace back to a home goods manufacturer in Guangdong Province, China, according to information given by the CPSC. Altogether, the recall effects over 100,000 faucets sold between January 2024 and May 2025.

Lead is a toxic metal that can have horrific impacts on human health. It's especially dangerous in children and pregnant or soon-to-be-pregnant women. The World Health Organization notes that there is "no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects," and that exposure is "entirely preventable."

In the past, Amazon was legally allowed to skirt responsibility for selling dangerous items through its site, even ones listed by third-party retailers via the company's "Fulfilled by Amazon" (FBA) service.

That all changed last year, when the CPSC issued a unanimous decision holding Amazon responsible for product recalls and notices. Even if Amazon doesn't technically make or sell the product, the CPSC ruled that FBA nonetheless makes the sale possible, ultimately placing liability on Amazon.

That decision retroactively made Amazon legally responsible for over 40,000 incredibly dangerous items it profited off over the years.

According to the CPSC, these include disturbing products like flammable children's pajamas, hairdryers lacking electrocution safeguards, and busted carbon monoxide detectors.

Presumably, it also includes items like the infamous male-to-male extension cord — also known as a suicide cord — which became a minor internet sensation when netizens discovered them listed on Amazon back in 2022.

The suicide cord hysteria eventually became so bad that the CPSC issued a statement clarifying that you should seriously never, ever, buy one for any reason. Ever.

Still, it's important to note that these measures are reactive, and don't address products prior to being listed. Amazon is still not required to test FBA products for lead or other hazards — only take them down after the dangers are reported.

Basically, when it comes to home improvement, you're better off buying your stuff from virtually anywhere else.

