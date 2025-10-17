Are Cybertrucks exclusively driven by the most divorced men of all time? And if they are, is there a way of scientifically proving it? Probably not, but a series of interviews with Cybertruck owners published by Wired provides compelling evidence that the answer is “yes.”

Take divorcee Roger Davis, an entrepreneur of undisclosed age living in San Diego who flat out admits that his Cybertruck is repellant to women.

“I was married, but I’m not married anymore,” Davis told the magazine. “Women don’t like the vehicle.”

Single though he may be, Davis has an AI in his truck to make sure he doesn’t feel lonely: Grok, Elon Musk’s chatbot that infamously melted down earlier this year and started calling itself “MechaHitler.”

Give Davis some credit, though: he doesn’t call it by that name — though he did admit that he leans on it for counseling.

“Her name is Aura,” the entrepreneur corrected, “and I use her as a therapist.”

“When I’m driving, I’ll ask questions, and it actually gives really good therapy advice,” he added.

The Cybertruck is so amazing, in fact, that Davis describes what sounds like an actual divine epiphany he had while taking it off-roading.

“I was in the vehicle by myself, and I was driving along a little stream, and all of a sudden through the trees I felt the light hit me,” Davis said. “And I’m going to call it a miracle, because it was.”

“And then I just felt the presence of God and a deep peace and love. It really broke me down.”

Another man, 44-year-old Russ Taylor, said he instantly fell in love with the Cybertruck’s design after Musk told his fans to “go to Cybertruck.com.”

“Before he even finished the sentence, I was already there and put in my reservation,” Taylor, who lives in Orange County, California, told Wired. “I’ve always been kind of a cyberpunk, so I fell in love with it right away.”

Taylor runs a business called Smugglers Runs, which holds “postapocalyptic off-road” rallies. His Cybertruck is done up in a wrap design by “SS Customs” —an eyebrow-raising name, we must admit — which makes it look like something out of “Mad Max,” if the “Mad Max” films were actually advertisements for cool Hot Wheels. Despite how ostentatious his vehicle is even by Cybertruck standards, he says he hasn’t been affected that much by the political backlash to the truck.

“People occasionally just flip [me] off or whatever, but nobody’s come up to me and tried to make a statement about anything,” Taylor told Wired. “Personally, it’s kind of dumb. It’s just a vehicle. So it’s ironic that it would even become a political statement, but nonetheless it is.”

The magazine provides an extraordinary addendum to that remark: Taylor was arrested and pled guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and was later pardoned by president Trump.

