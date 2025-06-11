Portions of the US government's official "Vaccine Hub" website, Vaccines.gov, seem to have been taken over by an AI sloperation that hosts "gay impregnation" content — and pages featuring lots of other NSFW topics, too.

As flagged by 404 Media, this same spam marketing scheme seems to have also targeted websites for AI chipmaker Nvidia, National Public Radio, and Stanford University.

Prior to the AI spam pages being taken offline, a bit of clicking through on the Vaccine Hub site reveals a wild, weird world of pages with titles like "Gay Firry [sic] Porn," "Lesbian Guy," "Bi Twinks," and, hilariously, "Lesbianism and Gayism [Sic]."

While there are also plenty of explainers about vaccines on Vaccines.gov, these raunchy pages contain no information about healthcare at all.

As for "gay impregnation," that porn-brained terminology seems to be shorthand for "male impregnation," an umbrella term used for fantasies of cisgender men being impregnated by other men, the scientific pursuit of cis male pregnancies, and the real-life occurrence of transgender men getting pregnant.

The latter became something of a right-wing strawman when Apple added a pregnant man emoji to its library, though that appears to have more to do with an obsession with reproduction and breeding than anything else.

The Vaccines.gov "gay impregnation" page seemed primarily to point to the scientific part of the so-called "mpreg" trifecta.

"With the rapid progress being made in the fields of reproductive medicine, genetics, and assisted reproduction, it's not entirely implausible to imagine a future where male pregnancy could become a reality," the page read, prior to being taken down. "For instance, recent studies have explored the possibility of using artificial wombs or ectogenic pregnancies, where an embryo is developed outside of a human body."

The other porn-y pages we viewed — which we won't link to, but which are easy enough to find with a bit of Google elbow grease — feature the same meandering and faux-intellectual syntax that seems very likely AI-generated.

The "Bi Twinks" page, for instance, repeatedly explains what the terms "bisexuality" and "twink" mean, before insisting on the kind of wokeness that the Trump administration is so adamantly against.

"When considering the intersection of these identities," the page reads, "it's crucial to approach the topic with sensitivity, understanding the complexities and nuances of sexual orientation and gender expression."

Though the Nvidia pages were taken down after 404 contacted the chipmaker, archival snapshots show that those, too, struck a hilariously woke tone.

"The exploration of Brazilian facesitting fart games, while seemingly niche, opens up broader discussions on sexuality, humor, and cultural diversity," the obvious AI slop description on the formerly Nvidia-hosted "Brazilian facesitting games" page reads. "It underscores the importance of respecting and understanding the varied ways in which people express themselves sexually and find humor in different activities."

Because the pages were so obviously written by AI, some of the images that ended up featured alongside the text are either nonsensical or, in some instances disturbing.

On Vaccine.gov's "Gay Straight Clips" page, for instance, a random image of a woman wearing clip-in hair extensions is included without context, while the page titled "Is Everyone Gay" features a similarly decontextualized photo of NBA superstar Charles Barkley.

The "Gay Impregnation" page also, confusingly, is home to what appears to be an anti-incest public service announcement. A quick reverse image search reveals that the ad made waves online in 2016 when Florida officials asked Refuge House, the abuse survivor nonprofit that put it up along a Panhandle highway, to take it down because it could upset economic development.

How or why that ad got onto the page is, like everything else with this debacle, a mystery.

We've reached out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), both of which are involved in the government's vaccine messaging, to ask what's up with Vaccines.gov.

Given that health secretary and known anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. gutted the latter, it's not all that shocking that the site was not only abandoned but co-opted by AI slop. So goes the United States government, apparently.

