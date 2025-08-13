This is getting kind of embarrassing.

GPT-Whiff

It has only been five days since OpenAI's long-awaited GPT-5 model was released — and in those five days, we've been given countless reasons to conclude that it's a bit of a dud.

From Axios' review announcing that the new large language model (LLM) has "landed with a thud" to Ars Technica making the argument that the launch of the much-anticipated new model has been "messy," the tech press has spoken — and the news is not good for OpenAI.

As The Information points out, OpenAI may have hit the much-dreaded "trough of disillusionment," where hype and inflated expectations suddenly give way to widespread disappointment when the results don't live up to that hype.

In other words, the ChatGPT maker has fallen far short of Altman's lofty promises. It's a worrying sign that the industry may be rapidly approaching a point of diminishing returns, which doesn't bode well considering how much money companies continue to pour into the tech.

Large Languishing Model

And it's not just the tech media that noticed. Users on social media derided the long-awaited AI model as a major step back, with some speculating that OpenAI was looking to cut costs by hamstringing its capabilities.

Despite knowing that GPT-5 wasn't going to live up to the hype, the company persisted in overblowing it. Multiple developers told The Information, for instance, that the new model had issues with seamlessly knowing when to "think harder" when given tougher prompts — a pain point power users have already been noticing.

"Even if GPT-5 is an improvement in certain domains, there have been so many model releases from OpenAI and its rivals since GPT-4o came out last May," The Information noted, "that the improvements can feel incremental."

As friendly press chides OpenAI for failing to deploy something truly impressive — which is, to be fair, not a new problem for the AI company — users are outright trashing it.

From the "power users" furious that they lost their BFF GPT-4o to those who think the new model's responses are shorter and less precise, criticisms of GPT-5 abound on social media — and with only paid subscribers being able to go back to 4o, there's a non-zero chance many OpenAI stans will jump ship for good.

More on GPT-5: Sam Altman Allegedly Has a Very Specific Tell Every Time He Lies