"We will even become a multiplanet species if you die tomorrow."

Chill Pill

Earlier this year, multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk raised eyebrows by making a stunningly stupid claim: that electing vice president Kamala Harris would result in humanity never reaching Mars.

According to his wonky logic, having a convicted felon and former reality TV star — who recently lauded Musk as being good "in terms of computer" — in the White House would allow humanity to become "multi-planetary."

That's opposed to Harris, who has chaired the White House's National Space Council for years and has been a well-respected and vocal advocate of NASA. In fact, she almost picked Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, as her running mate.

According to Musk, who spoke at a recent tech conference, the "biggest impediment to progress that we're experiencing is overregulation," conveniently glossing over the fact that SpaceX has heavily relied on government contracts and support from NASA to stay operational over the years.

All that noise has clearly gotten under the skin of the "godfather" of AI Yann LeCun, chief scientist at Meta.

"Calm down, dude," he tweeted in response to Musk claiming that "electing Trump is the path" towards such an eventuality.

"We will become a multiplanet species regardless of who gets elected," LeCun added. "We will even become a multiplanet species if you die tomorrow."

Scientist Attack

LeCun argued that supporting science, research, and education would make "our multiplanet future" happen "faster" if Kamala Harris is elected.

The computer scientist also alluded to bizarre comments Trump made last week, in which he claimed that universities were being radicalized by "Marxist maniacs and lunatics." Running mate JD Vance has even gone as far as to call on his supporters to "attack the universities."

In short, LeCun argued that the reverse of Musk's claims is true: Trump is the anti-science candidate who stands to delay our path toward becoming a multi-planetary species.

Besides, as he argued in a separate tweet, "getting to Mars ASAP" is a "weird" priority for Musk, considering the climate crisis we're facing back on Earth.

LeCun also pointed out that Musk previously stepped down from his role on two of Trump's advisory councils after the former president pulled the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. This time around, however, Musk's commitment to saving the environment has waned considerably, conveniently aligning with Trump's climate denialism.

"Objectively, you are the biggest threat to democracy in America today," LeCun tweeted last week.

