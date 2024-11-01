Please make it stop.

Computer Man

Former president Donald Trump and multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk have really hit their honeymoon phase.

Less than a week ahead of the presidential elections, Trump took the stage at an event in Henderson, Nevada, to subject audiences to characteristically rambling stream of consciousness remarks.

During his meandering speech, Trump fawned over his newfound supporter Musk.

"In terms of computer, I would say he’s probably about as good as you get," he said of the entrepreneur, a hilariously nonsensical utterance that highlights the astounding extent of Trump's technological illiteracy.

The former reality TV host has long garnered a reputation for being a luddite, reportedly eschewing the use of a computer and even an email address.

Worse yet, Trump also appears to be vastly overestimating Musk's abilities when it comes to "computer"; in spite of his marketing acumen, signs indicate that the entrepreneur's programming skills are rusty at best.

Trump on Elon Musk: “In terms of computer, I would say he’s probably about as good as you get” pic.twitter.com/5GJKDdETr7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

Back to the Stone Age

As always, making any sense of Trump's vacuous rambling is a fool's errand. He does, however, appear to understand that Musk is in charge of SpaceX, and has experience with rockets and cryptocurrency.

Despite a rocky start, the relationship between the two has grown into a deep bond. Musk has fully committed himself, as well as well over $100 million, to getting Trump reelected.

Trump has also vowed to put Musk in charge of a "government efficiency commission," a thinly veiled attempt to deconstruct US governmental institutions from the inside out.

But Trump's nonsense of Musk being "good" at "computer" shows just how little the two men really have in common — beyond insatiable greed.

