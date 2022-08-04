One person called it a "dancing fire."

Dancing Fire

Talk about a warm welcome.

Iceland's colossal Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted not far from its capital's airport on Wednesday afternoon — and judging by the photos captured by adventurous onlookers, it was certainly a sight to behold.

According to The Washington Post, the eruption took place roughly ten miles from the Keflavik International Airport and 20 miles from the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, despite many curious onlookers flocking to the site to witness the awe-inspiring scene, which one volcano enthusiast described as a "dancing fire," as quoted by the WaPo.

A video recorded at the scene shows a writhing mass of burning lava, blowing copious amounts of smoke into the air.

⚡️The Fagradalsfjall volcano has awakened in Iceland. It is located just 30 km from Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. Video from local media. pic.twitter.com/vs2hyT5H8D — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 4, 2022

Don't Touch

The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted last March, after laying dormant for nearly 800 years.

According to a Wednesday statement by the Icelandic government, the eruption — which has technically been classified as a volcanic fissure — followed a series of regional earthquakes.

The statement also notes that the eruption is relatively small and officials aren't too concerned about public safety.

"What we know so far is that the eruption does not pose any risk to populated areas or critical infrastructure," Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir added in the statement. "We will of course continue to monitor the situation closely."

Still, they would rather have curious onlookers stay away. The site is still active, and officials worry that eruption byproducts like pollution, gas, and even falling rocks could prove to be dangerous.

Fortunately, we can follow the event from the comfort — and safety — of our own homes.

READ MORE: Volcano eruption near Iceland airport sparks travel fears, risky photo shoots [The Washington Post]

