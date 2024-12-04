Didn't see that one coming.

A New Polaris Dawn

President-elect Donald Trump has named billionaire tech founder — and SpaceX space tourist — Jared Isaacman as the next head of NASA.

It's a confounding new development, given Isaacman has never worked for NASA nor held any government role.

The conflict of interest, given both Trump and Isaacman's proximity and financial ties to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — already a major NASA contractor — is also unmistakable.

Isaacman's appointment will likely put NASA's existing efforts to push for private-public partnerships front and center, something that could turn out to be a major windfall for SpaceX.

"Jared will drive NASA's mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration," Trump wrote in an announcement posted to Truth Social.

Spacewalkman

As the new administrator, Isaacman will oversee NASA's renewed efforts to return astronauts to the surface of the Moon as part of its Artemis program.

The tech entrepreneur has commanded two private spaceflights on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft in 2021 and 2024. During the latter, Isaaccman became the first private citizen to go on a spacewalk.

Now in command of NASA, his close connection to SpaceX could further entrench NASA's existing relationship with the private space company, potentially making space travel a top priority for the agency.

"At NASA, we will passionately pursue these possibilities and usher in an era where humanity becomes a true spacefaring civilization," Isaacman wrote in an announcement on X.

Whether the payment processing founder will cherish his new bureaucratic role in Washington, DC, which likely will leave little time for future visits to space, remains to be seen.

"On my last mission to space, my crew and I traveled farther from Earth than anyone in over half a century," Isaacman wrote. "I can confidently say this second space age has only just begun."

"It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA’s extraordinary team to realize our shared dreams of exploration and discovery," he added. "Grateful to serve."

