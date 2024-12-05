He can quit anytime he wants!

Pinky Promise

You gotta know when to choose your battles. But Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense, has seemingly decided to fight a losing one.

The former Fox News host and military veteran's confirmation is now on thin ice after disturbing allegations of a sexual assault from 2017 were recently revealed to the public.

Those are the most serious claims against him, but what's really stuck are persistent allegations that the 44-year-old is an embarrassing drunkard who can't stop showing up to work totally hammered.

Hegseth's alleged alcoholism — which is said to fuel his troubling pattern of sexual behavior, including the assault — has become such a flashpoint that it has everyone from the most powerful Republicans in the country to his own mom weighing in with grave, patronizing concern. After all, the position he's been nominated for ultimately controls everything from drone strikes to nuclear missiles.

But rest assured: Hegseth has now reportedly vowed to senators that he'll stop drinking — as soon as he gets the stress-free job as leader of the world's most powerful military, that is. No pressure there.

Drinker Fidelis

Hegseth probably didn't expect his senate confirmation to turn into a messy public intervention on his behalf, but he really isn't doing himself any favors.

Amid a flurry of damning allegations of disturbing sexual behavior of his own, erstwhile Trump nominee Matt Gaetz was wise enough to withdraw himself from consideration and let someone else vie for Attorney General. (It still remains an alleged sex pest riddled administration, however.)

Whereas Hegseth has recently proclaimed that he'll "fight like hell" to get the confirmation — even though Trump's transition team is reportedly fuming at him behind the scenes.

Undeterred, he also repeated the promise to put down the bottle once confirmed in an interview on the Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday, comparing the defense job to getting deployed.

"This is the biggest deployment of my life, and there won't be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I'm doing it," Hegseth said, per Newsweek.

Ironically, Hegseth's promise to stop drinking once he gets the job is exactly what an inveterate drunk would say — which, again, he denies being in the first place. It's not a promise to stop drinking now. It's just a few drinks to tide him over until he gets into a better place in life.

Anyway, don't take our word for it — and definitely don't take Hegseth's. Just ask some of his former colleagues at Fox, who felt they had to "babysit" him because of alcoholism, about how much of a drunken stooge this guy is.

"He should not be secretary of defense," an anonymous Fox employee told NBC News. "His drinking should be disqualifying."

