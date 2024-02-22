Finally, a way to make online dating even less human.

Tying the Knot

Tinder parent company Match Group, which also owns other popular dating apps like OkCupid and Hinge, is fully embracing the artificial intelligence craze — and in light of the many insane ways users have already made use of AI on its platforms, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised.

On Wednesday, the conglomerate announced a deal with OpenAI to use its large language model ChatGPT. While it didn't give any specifics on how the technology will affect its suite of dating apps, it's pretty clear that the idea is for it to become a central part of the dating empire's vision.

"Integrating ChatGPT Enterprise into our workflow has been like adding a pinch of magic into our daily tasks," Match Group chief technology officer Will Wu said in a press release. "We're not just talking about a productivity boost; this is a full-on work culture revolution, supercharging our innovation engines."

Love is in the AI-r

As part of the deal, the company bagged 1,000 enterprise licenses for ChatGPT, and intends to leverage the chatbot to help with coding, design, analysis, and building templates.

And apparently, it's already putting the AI to good use. Its bubbly press release, Match Group claims, was written by ChatGPT — and edited, of course, by the humans in its corporate communications team.

The release even features a 'quote' from the chatbot, copied here verbatim: "'I'm thrilled that Match Group matched with me,' quipped ChatGPT. 'Together, we're not just breaking the ice; we're melting it, and reshaping the way work gets done.'"

Laying on thick the corny marketing copy, the release also asks us to think of the agreement "as a prenup with technology," or to "imagine a workplace where ChatGPT is the new coffee machine."

Having the Bots

The AI pivot was a long time coming. Some of the seeds were planted last summer, when Match Group formed a team focused on generative AI. A lot of the industry, meanwhile, was already onboard, with no shortage of dating services offering the extremely hopeless romantics out there AI girlfriends.

Tinder itself has become a testing ground for dubious uses of the tech, including a recent story about a man claiming to using an AI to talk to 5,000 women on the platform.

The release doesn't go into detail about how ChatGPT might be integrated into Tinder and Match Group's other dating apps, but a previous quote from another c-suite exec, CEO Bernard Kim, gives us a pretty good idea.

"I envision AI to be felt through the entire experience, influencing everything from profile creation to matching to connecting for dates," Kim said in a January earnings call, as quoted by Gizmodo. "Literally everything."

