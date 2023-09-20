"I just feel like he is going to get out and be infuriated..."

Fury Road

A particularly aggressive Tesla driver, who was involved in a spectacular ten road rage incidents last year — or at least, that's how many we know about — has been sentenced to five years in prison, ABC 7 reports.

The man, who has come to be known as "Tesla Road Rage Guy" on social media, targeted at least ten people across the greater Los Angeles area last year by getting out of his car, hitting the victim's cars with a sizable pipe, threatening further violence, and making racist comments. Most of his victims were women.

In January, the driver was seen wearing a mask and attacking someone else's car on a freeway in Los Angeles — a terrifying threat for local residents who will now thankfully be off the streets.

Crime Spree

According to the report, the 36-year-old man, whose real name is Nathaniel Walter Radimak, has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement, spanning 20 years and eight states.

But whether spending five years behind bars will mean that justice has fully been served remains to be seen.

"I just feel like he is going to get out and be infuriated, especially since all our names are out in public record, for the majority of us," one of his victims told ABC 7. "I feel like it's definitely still not over, especially because five years isn't enough."

Radimark was arrested back in January by the California Highway Patrol, who had several dashcam videos to go off by that time. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, law enforcement discovered steroids and more than $30,000 in cash in his Tesla at the time.

Radimak is now in custody at the Men's Central Jail in LA, giving his many victims at least a degree of respite.

"I feel like we definitely were able to vent, and really understand each other throughout this whole process," Gracia told ABC 7. "I feel like alone, we wouldn't have been able to capture him."

