It's monstrous, but for a beast like this, that's the whole idea.

Steering Whoke

Is this what the interior of Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck will look like?

A leaked image spotted by Electrek has given us the best view yet of what Tesla's long-delayed pickup truck could end up looking like from the driver's seat.

The image, posted to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, appears to show the interior of a prototype the EV maker brought to its annual shareholder meeting earlier this month.

While the company has yet to reveal the official design of the interior mere months away from its delivery event later this year, what we're seeing so far isn't exactly blowing our minds. Quite the opposite, actually — the oddly-shaped steering wheel-yoke hybrid, while congruent with the company's other efforts, is hurting our brains a little.

Wedge Salad

While we've seen the exterior of a number of prototypes over the years, we haven't been able to get a close-up look at the production — or at least near-production — model interior until now.

And as its spartan exterior suggests, the interior appears equally void of any kind of much personality.

The first thing that sticks out, in fact, is the extremely long space behind the unusually-angled windshield.

"OK the enormous flat dash looks straight ridiculous," one forum user replied. "I can deal with the pillar blind spots but some people are going to hate that."

Judging by the picture, the Cybertruck won't feature any stalks either, forcing drivers to activate turning signals or perhaps the excessively enormous window wiper with unreliable capacitive touch buttons on the steering wheel-slash-yoke.

The center console also doesn't look like it will transform into a sixth seat, as Electrek points out, which means it won't be able to carry as many people as competing trucks, such as a Ford F-150 or Chevrolet Silverado, both of which have sixth-seat options.

All in all, it's a real mixed bag that, given the truck's overall polarizing design, shouldn't exactly be surprising. Tesla has never been synonymous with driver-focused design — and it looks like the Cybertruck won't be any different.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait until the company's delivery event later this year until we get an official reveal.

