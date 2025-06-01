Are we on the cusp of truly affordable Teslas?

A YouTuber flew a drone over Tesla's Fremont test track and saw what may be its new cheap model racing around it.

As spotted by Teslarati, new flyover footage from an account that calls itself "Met God in Wildnerness" — which along with frequent Fremont flyovers also publishes what appear to be Christian missives in Chinese — there's a good chance that the disguised vehicle could be a prototype for Tesla's purported affordable model.

"A disguised Tesla car testing on test track," the video's caption reads. "We could be seeing the new low cost model."

Though the blog describes the vehicle as resembling a "compact Model Y," the black-and-white machine looks to our eyes like an elongated Volkswagen Beetle. In the video, it's seen stopping and going on the track, which is located off to the side of Tesla's manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, followed by a disguised Cybertruck.

In its writeup, Teslarati notes that although there's a possibility the car is the new performance version of the Model Y, its compact size suggests it could be a prototype for the long-teased affordable model.

As InsideEVs pinpointed back in April, Tesla admitted in its abysmal first-quarter earnings report for 2025 that switching over production lines to make room for the new Performance Model Y, which resulted in "several weeks of lost production" on the upgrade, was also paramount as it seeks to produce cheaper versions of its cars.

"During the switchover, we also prepared our factories for the launch of new models later this year," the report's fine print read. "Given economic uncertainty resulting from changing trade policy, more affordable options are as critical as ever."

When discussing that earnings report in an investor call, CFO Vaibhav Taneja said that production of the cheaper model — which may utilize design aspects of Model 3 and Model Y — is "planned for June."

As with most of the company's timelines, we're taking that one with several grains of salt — especially because CEO Elon Musk was mocking the idea of a $25,000 Tesla, which he'd been promised for years, less than a year ago.

Right now, we don't know any specifics about what will constitute an "affordable" Tesla or when it will hit production lines or dealerships — but that flyover video could be our first glimpse of what's to come.

