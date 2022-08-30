"I would call it quite apocalyptic."

Under Water

Seasonal monsoon floods keep getting worse in Pakistan.

Last week, multiple outlets reported that as many as 900 people were killed and 50,000 displaced by unprecedented rainfall this summer, and the death toll keeps rising. Yesterday, the country's climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, said that one-third of Pakistan is now underwater.

"One-third of Pakistan is underwater," Rehman said online. "Frankly, no one has seen this kind of downpour and flooding before, and no one country can cope alone with the multiple, cascading effects of extreme weather, climate events."

Grim Future

Today, the Washington Post reported the death toll has risen to around 1,100 people.

In an interview with Sky News, Rehman said the country is in crisis.

"This is a huge humanitarian disaster, and I would call it quite apocalyptic," Rehman said in the interview.

The minister also said conditions are only going to get worse, saying it could cause food shortages and supply chain breakdowns.

"So true," Rehman said. "Much of Sindh’s crop is damaged. Half the country’s bread basket gone."

Changing Climate

Intense seasonal floods are almost certainly a result of climate change.

Rehman pointed out the cruelty of that reality, since wealthier countries have contributed far more to greenhouse gas emissions while Pakistan suffers the consequences.

"We hardly contribute any emissions to the broader emission blanket that makes for greenhouse gases to turn our climate into a living hell," Rehman told Sky News.

