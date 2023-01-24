Atlas is a walking workplace safety hazard.

Work Hazard

Last week, we watched as Boston Dynamics' bipedal robot Atlas deftly threw an entire bag of tools to a human construction worker who was standing on top of some scaffolding.

While it was an impressive display of strength and agility, it now sounds like the video showed over a dozen Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, problematizing a pathway for Atlas to join a safe, professional work environment.

Inspired by a meme posted by voice actor Zane Schacht, another user who goes by the name Hacer took it upon himself to highlight each of Atlas' OSHA infractions in an annotated video. Boston Dynamics didn't respond to a request for comment.

Sure, Boston Dynamics' video was almost certainly painstakingly set up with the purpose of showing off Atlas' navigation prowess, and Atlas isn't exactly required to wear steel-toed boots or a hard hat.

But the company intentionally chose a construction zone as the setting, featuring scaffolding and tools, meaning that it probably should've at least done its homework and shown Atlas complying with safety regulations like any of its human counterparts.

Here's every single OSHA violation that happens in the latest Boston Dynamics video https://t.co/htHejDYp5H pic.twitter.com/mYEvQdZg7T — Hacer (@hacer_kun) January 20, 2023

No Grip

In the original video, titled "Atlas Gets a Grip," Boston Dynamics set up a baffling and clearly unsafe obstacle course for its robot, ranging from a haphazardly placed piece of lumber to a giant wooden crate standing on top of the scaffolding.

As Hacer points out, the lumber leaning on a table saw amounts to a failure of providing "sufficient safe clearances" for passageways.

Atlas' careful tightrope-walking across that piece of lumber violated four OSHA rules alone according to the video, including failure to ensure fall protection, provide guardrails, or a walkway that is at least 18 inches wide.

Of course, having Atlas haphazardly chuck a bag of tools to the human worker also broke plenty of rules, including a failure to ensure "the safe condition of tools and equipment used by employees."

In short, Atlas would likely be fired immediately if OSHA were to inspect its work site — which doesn't exactly instill confidence in Boston Dynamics' attempts to enter the construction industry with its robotic assistant.

More on the video: Watch a Boston Dynamics Robot Deftly Toss a Bag of Tools