We still have no idea where it came from or who owns it.

Fly Away

The US military is tracking yet another mysterious balloon floating over US soil, this time over the island state of Hawaii.

Three officials familiar with the matter told NBC News that they don't know where it came from or why it's there.

According to one of the officials, the US military has been tracking the balloon since late last week, but has since concluded that there's no need to shoot it down.

In a statement provided to the media, the Pentagon said there currently is "no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign or adversarial actor."

"The balloon did not transit directly over defense critical infrastructure or other US Government sensitive sites," the statement continued, "nor did it pose a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

The mysterious object is only the latest in a series of mysterious balloon sightings over the US since early February, kicking off a tense diplomatic stand-off as military officials scramble to make sense of the bizarre situation.

Pricey Points

In a separate statement, a spokesperson for the US Indo-Pacific Command revealed that three fighter jets were deployed to check this latest balloon out.

"US Indo-Pacific Command responded to an unidentified radar signature Friday in the vicinity of the island of Hawaii," reads a statement provided to NBC. "Pacific Air Forces launched three F-22s to assess the situation and visually identified a spherical object. We monitored the transit of the object and assessed that it posed no threat."

Of course, the fact that this is just the most recent in a series of balloons being spotted flying over the US does complicate matters. Earlier this year, the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, kicking off a heated diplomatic exchange between the two countries.

But where this latest balloon came from or what purpose it serves will likely remain a mystery for the foreseeable future.

