Anomalies

In mostly overlooked testimony, a ranking Pentagon official explained to Congress just how strange the military's UFO videos can be.

As Fox News reports, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, told a Senate subcommittee that although the Defense Department hasn't yet found "credible evidence" of extraterrestrial life, there were still lots of things its officials cannot explain.

One such video, which Kirkpatrick showed to the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, was shot in a Middle Eastern combat zone. He characterized it as an example of a truly "unresolved" and "anomalous" unidentified aerial phenomenon or UAP, the Pentagon's word for UFOs.

"Why am I showing you this?" the Pentagon official asked the Senate lawmakers. "This is the kind of data we have to work with and the type of analysis we have to do, which can be extensive when you have to pull these apart frame-by-frame."

New declassified UFO video just dropped. Sean Kirkpatrick, head of the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, walks senators through a sighting of a "spherical UAP" in the Middle East from last year pic.twitter.com/ep6aujggmY — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) April 19, 2023

Regional Interests

Kirkpatrick went on to say that it's "virtually impossible to fully identify" the strange, spherical object in the video.

During his hour-long testimony, the Pentagon UFO office director said that the Department of Defense is currently tracking more than 650 cases of UAPs, though he said many of those will likely turn out to be balloons or aircraft.

Objects that don't fall into those categories, Kirkpatrick said, are prioritized by the regions in which they're seen and whether they're "attached to a national security area" or "show some anomalous phenomenology that's of interest."

He went on to add that the full in-depth report on the investigations into these unidentified flying objects is expected to drop later this year, perhaps in July. When it does, it will be the first for the newly-created department.

Rest assured that we'll be eagled-eyed on the lookout for that document to drop, though we'll all have to temper our expectations given that this is, after all, the Pentagon we're talking about.

