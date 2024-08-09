A match made in heaven.

Dumb and Dumber

It's a meeting of the minds for the ages.

Wildly popular podcaster Joe Rogan has just announced his support — but not his endorsement, he was quick to clarify — for presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. We couldn't name a more potent matchup of two credulous meatheads, one of whom says he has brain worms, while the other at least has them in the figurative sense.

"He's the only one that makes sense to me," Rogan said on the most recent episode of his podcast, as quoted by Variety. "He doesn't attack people, he attacks actions and ideas, but he's much more reasonable and intelligent," he added. "I mean, the guy was an environmental lawyer and he cleaned up the East River. He's a legitimate guy."

Unbearable Personality

RFK is accused of a lot of things. Being "reasonable and intelligent" usually isn't one of them — and his history of questionable behavior is proving to be a nightmare for his floundering campaign.

Most recently, RFK's camp has had to weather the allegation that he dumped a dead bear in the middle of Central Park.

Illustratively, the allegation comes from an unlikely source: himself. The Kennedy scion admitted to his role in the bizarre affair in a tweet, apparently to get ahead of an unflattering profile of him by The New Yorker published a day later.

"Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, New Yorker…" he wrote in the tweet.

Which is an odd thing to say, since there isn't much to spin. By his own admission, he found a dead bear cub that was killed by a motorist in front of him, and thought it was a good idea to throw the carcass in the trunk of his car so he could eat some of it later.

He showed the bear to some friends, snapped a photo of him sticking his fingers inside its mouth, and then decided that instead of freezing and skinning the carcass, he'd leave it in Central Park and make it look like it was killed by a bicyclist.

Try spin that, mainstream media!

Un-Ringing Endorsement

At any rate, Rogan commands millions of followers and listeners, so his support here could maybe help RFK's numbers a little, which are surprisingly good for an independent.

Both dudes are pretty bro-y, and notably, both are anti-vaccine nuts who have spread misinformation about COVID-19. So there's a lot of potential overlap between their fanbases.

Rogan, however, took to Twitter to clarify that his supportive words weren't an out-and-out endorsement, after his right-wing fans started melting down because he wasn't throwing his support behind RFK's rival Donald Trump.

"This is me saying that I like RFK Jr as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence," Rogan wrote.

He doesn't pick a candidate in the yweet, but he does go on to describe Trump's fist pumping after getting shot at as "one of the most American fucking things of all time" — which sounds like an endorsement in all but name.

But for what it's worth, Rogan said in an episode last week that he "could see" Vice President Kamala Harris winning the whole thing.

