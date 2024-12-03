Did Jaguar want its own Cybertruck moment?

Forced Jassification

Old-world luxury automaker Jaguar has announced that it's pulling a 180 with a new electric concept car dubbed the Type 00 — a coupe that looks absolutely nothing like anything the company has built in its 102-year history.

The painfully yassified rebranding, which includes a soulless sans-serif-type logo, had the internet in a toxic mix of shock and apprehension. The Type 00 surfaced in an unnerving "Miami Pink" hue, coming off more as a desperate attempt to appear relevant than a reincarnation of an automotive icon.

It also drew plenty of comparisons to one of the most controversial vehicles ever developed.

"It’s big, it’s pink and it looks like the result of a struggle cuddle between a Cybertruck, Lady Penelope’s Rolls Royce, and an air conditioning unit — but I like it!" one X user tweeted.

"Jaguar's new concept car looks like Barbie redesigned a Cybertruck," reporter Jen Dudley-Nicholson wrote.

Pink Again

According to Jaguar chief creative officer Gerry McGovern, the fully-electric Type 00 is the result of the company throwing away the rulebook.

"Type 00 is a pure expression of Jaguar’s new creative philosophy," McGovern said in a statement. "This is the result of brave, unconstrained creative thinking, and unwavering determination. It is our first physical manifestation and the foundation stone for a new family of Jaguars that will look unlike anything you’ve ever seen."

That's an understatement. The concept car is over 16 feet long and trades in smooth and aerodynamic body lines for brutalist hard edges — and an unapologetic peak into a garish eyesore of the future.

Of course, the Type 00 is little more than a concept and it's anyone's guess whether the production version will look even remotely like it.

Besides likely turning plenty of heads, Jaguar claims the car will have a range of up to 430 miles and the ability to top up 200 miles in just 15 minutes of fast charging.

