"I can't believe Tesla just didn't think about this."

Snow Crash

Cybertruck owners are discovering yet another eyebrow-raising decision Tesla made while designing the divisive truck: the front bumper excels at collecting snow and ice, obscuring the headlights with icy buildup during the wintry conditions in which it's supposed to excel.

In a video shared on TikTok, truck owner Joe Fay detailed a "major flaw," outlining how the otherwise "amazing" and "extremely bright" headlights can become "completely blocked."

"Now, I can't believe Tesla just didn't think about this when they put this giant shelf in front of the lights, but if they did, it's honestly an awful design," he complained. "I'll let you know how driving is in the blizzard."

Stainless Icicle

It's not just Fay who struggled with the problem.

"The lights get clogged with snowfall, then the bits that melt freeze and create a sort of ice wall blocking the lights," one owner wrote in a post on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum. "This can’t be removed without a hammer (my scrapper [sic] couldn’t)."

"Super bummed out about it as I was counting on it being a beast in the snow," the owner lamented.

Other owners quickly chimed in, wondering if they could give Tesla even more money to solve the problem with a light bar accessory that could be plugged into the frunk's power outlet.

"No word on this happening but it’s 100 percent needed," another user argued.

"I was looking forward to winter with my Cybertruck, but it is hard to after seeing these photos..." one user added.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. After his video got over a million views, Fay uploaded an update to TikTok claiming that he could drive even with the blocked headlights.

"I didn't notice any blockage while I was driving those short couple of miles, he said but admitted that if the headlights were to be "fully blocked" with a lot more snow, it still might become an issue.

And at the end of the day, others say, it's not an issue exclusive to the Cybertruck.

"Well I’m not a rocket scientist but I’m pretty sure if it snows," one commenter quipped on TikTok. "You gotta clean off your car's headlights anyway. Tesla or anything other vehicle."

"Any vehicle with recessed LED headlights has this problem," one Cyberrtuck Owners Club user wrote in a separate post. "Don't expect a recall here."

