He's been funnelling cash through "dark money" groups to stay hidden.

Donation Station

Though he's been very active in support of former president Donald Trump during this election cycle, it appears that multi-hyphenate billionaire Elon Musk has been donating heavily to GOP candidates for years now.

As sources close to the billionaire revealed to the Wall Street Journal, Musk has been quietly donating tens of millions of dollars to Republican candidates and causes since as early as 2022.

He donated so much, in fact, that he became one of the biggest conservative donors — all without anyone knowing.

During the 2022 midterm election cycle, the 53-year-old entrepreneur donated $50 million to a political action committee (PAC) called Citizens for Sanity. Started by ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller, the group's main focus aligns heavily with Musk's: lobbying against undocumented immigrants and transgender healthcare for children.

Though the exact dates of that donation were not included in the WSJ's reporting, the timing is nevertheless salient given that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO's daughter, Vivian Wilson, came out as trans in 2022 and moved to have her last name changed to her mother's to distance herself from him.

Murkey Money

Musk's donations to the PAC, which was incorporated in Delaware earlier in 2022 and listed employees from Miller's nonprofit American First Legal, were verified by tax filings and people who spoke with the WSJ about them. The billionaire donated to Miller's PAC through a "dark money" group called Building America’s Future, which allowed him to do so without his name being disclosed.

Along with spending big in the midterms, Musk also donated $10 million to Florida governor Ron DeSantis' presidential bid in 2023 — a sum that made him one of the Republican's biggest backers. Using a group called Faithful & Strong Policies, over half of the money from Musk's donations to the former presidential candidate ended up with a pro-DeSantis PAC called Never Back Down.

Beyond highlighting how easy it is for the rich to donate huge sums of money to candidates and causes through "dark money" groups without the public learning of it, these previously unreported donations also show that Musk has been quietly maneuvering in conservative politics for longer than most people knew.

