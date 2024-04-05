According to the Associated Press, the Fire Department of New York confirmed there were no initial reports of damage.

Though quakes frequently rumble on the United States' West Coast, it's much rarer for seismic activity to shake the East Coast enough to be felt.

The last really significant quake in the New York City area, in fact, was more than a hundred years ago in 1884. For perspective on today's event, that event was estimated to have had a magnitude of 5.2, while the emerging consensus is that today's figure seems to have been a little less than 5.

The reality, geologists say, is that the East Coast does experience relatively frequent quakes — but they're often so faint that they're entirely imperceptible.

For their part, New Yorkers are taking the event in stride.