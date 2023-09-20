"I will be running for president in 2024."

Don Jr. 2024

Donald Trump Jr.'s account on X-formerly-Twitter was apparently hacked today, NBC News reports, with the son of former president Donald Trump posting — falsely — that his father had died.

"I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the account tweeted, as evidenced by screenshots obtained by NBC. "I will be running for president in 2024."

Unsurprisingly, the seemingly hacked account also tweeted racist slurs and threatened to "burn the SEC."

Donald Trump spokesperson Andrew Surabian followed up the bizarre outburst, saying that the claim of the elder Trump's demise was "obviously not true. Don's account has been hacked."

Guessing Passwords

Details about the hack remain hazy.

But given previous incidents involving the Trump family, the hacker likely didn't have to try very hard. The latest intrusion is reminiscent of the time when Dutch security researcher Victor Gevers claimed to have found a hilariously easy way to gain access to Trump's Twitter account back in 2020 — by guessing an "extremely weak and easy to guess password."

According to Gevers, the password was "maga2020!"

Earlier that year, hackers managed to gain access to a dazzling number of high-profile accounts including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Kanye West. The intruders used the opportunity to push a common cryptocurrency scam, making away with at least $100,000 — a more practical approach, it should be noted, than simply tweeting out racial slurs.

In short, having Donald Trump Jr.'s account compromised isn't exactly surprising, especially given the sheer chaos following Musk's disastrous takeover of X-formerly-Twitter last year.

