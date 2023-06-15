"Good thing we used camo lol."

Camo Shorts

Onlookers have spotted a mysterious Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Palo Alto, California, sporting an unusual camouflage wrap.

A video shows the troubled pickup drive through an In-N-Out Burger drive-thru, a key testing ground before the truck goes on sale in the US sometime next year.

"Good thing we used camo lol," Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to images of the truck shared on social media.

But why Tesla chose to wrap the already odd-looking truck in greyscale camouflage remains unclear. As InsideEVs points out, car makers have long wrapped prototypes in camouflaging vinyl to hide features and proportions from the public, though that material tends to look quite different from this latest Cybertruck sighting.

Tesla, however, has historically let their prototypes be seen without any such wrap, leaving us with more questions than answers. In fact, this seems to be the first time we've seen a Cybertruck that isn't, well, shiny.

Behind Schedule

What we do know is that the truck is already way behind schedule. Tesla claims it's aiming for initial deliveries later this year, at which point we might finally get a look at the final production design of the truck's already divisive interior and exterior.

The company has already delayed deliveries on a number of occasions over the last couple of years, which could be due to a number of reasons. A leaked internal report analyzed by Wired last week, for one, found that an "alpha" version of the truck was plagued by glaring yet basic flaws.

Whether Tesla will finally start volume production as promised in early 2024 remains to be seen. From what we've seen as of late, the company clearly still has some gaps to fill in — both literally and figuratively.

