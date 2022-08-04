That looks fun as hell.

Chopper Jetpack

Ever wondered what it's like to fly around with an electric helicopter strapped to your back?

Australian company CopterPack just teased a second generation of its part-helicopter, part-jetpack design — and we're still not entirely sure how it works or how safe it is.

The flashy video, which was shared on YouTube this week, shows a man taking off into the night sky, with an epic skyline serving as the backdrop.

Taking Off

As we noted back in 2021, very little is known about the CopterPack outside of the "Mission Impossible"-esque demonstration videos released by the company.

Two whirring sets of drone-style blades attached to a backpack harness lift the wearer up into the sky where they appear to control it two joysticks attached to some supports.

And oddly enough, there's basically no information about safety features, design specifics, or anything else that makes the CopterPack work.

The CopterPack site is pretty thin on details, claiming that the company's "electric backpack helicopter" is constructed out of a lightweight "carbon fiber honeycomb" and comes equipped with "a self-levelling autopilot."

The site does, however, mention that the CopterPack is still "in the development stage," and the company has yet to announce any plans to sell its helicopter backpack to consumers.

Which, perhaps, is for the best.

Futurism has reached out to CopterPack for more information.

More on jetpacks: Pilot Spots Jetpack While Landing at LAX