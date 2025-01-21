Eat my dust, cops.

Hot Pursuit

Chinese carmaker BYD recently unveiled the Yangwang U9, a fully electric hypercar that has an absolutely wild trick up its sleeve.

As a recent promotional video demonstrates, the Yangwang U9 can leap over small obstacles — including large potholes and even road spikes deployed in a police roadblock — thanks to an active suspension setup.

BYD goes as far as to show the car leaping like a cheetah, clearing an eight-foot pothole at 75 mph without a human behind the passenger seat.

Whether the unusual feature will actually have any real-world applications — rather than rendering the hypercar an expensive death trap — remains to be seen. Losing traction to all four wheels while driving at faster-than-highway speeds seems incredibly unsafe, and that's besides the purported goal of evading law enforcement during a high-speed chase.

But it's certainly an eyebrow-raising party trick that makes the Yangwang U9 stand out in an increasingly crowded high-performance EV segment.

Car Wars

The Yangwang U9's specs don't disappoint. Thanks to its 1,287 horsepower drivetrain, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.36 seconds, putting it in a simlar class to Tesla's Model S Plaid.

The car also recorded a blistering lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap in Germany in November.

Besides being able to hop over obstacles, BYD has given its lineup of cars other unusual abilities. For instance, the Yangwang U9's much-larger SUV counterpart can float on water thanks to being equipped with an "Emergency Floating Mode" that it says can stop it from sinking for half an hour.

Unsurprisingly, the Yangwang U9 isn't cheap, with a price tag of a whopping $236,000.

And in case you want to show off the vehicle's active suspension in public, make sure the cops aren't nearby to give you a ticket — as one owner appears to have found out the hard way.

More on hypercars: Elon Musk Says He Wants Future Tesla Roadster to Hover