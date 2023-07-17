Wait, what? Why?!

Breakfast of Champions

NASA astronaut legend Buzz Aldrin has shared a new image of himself tucking into a hearty breakfast.

The scrumptious-looking meal was to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11, the historic Moon landing that saw Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong take "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

But what really caught our attention — apart from Aldrin's borderline manic stare — is the fact that the 93-year-old space veteran is wearing not just one, but three wristwatches.

Seriously, count them for yourself.

#Apollo11 launch day, 54th anniversary.

🇺🇸🚀🌛

Steak and eggs today celebrating in style at home with my Anca. pic.twitter.com/x9uqCZa6SO — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 16, 2023

Alpha Omega

Aldrin has worn three watches for many years. According to a 2009 news article archived on his website, he wears two Omega watches — he's a brand ambassador for the watch outfit — on one wrist, and a third on his other wrist.

"See you need an odd number (of watches) in case there is a discrepancy so you can sort out which one is what," Aldrin explained in the piece. Can't argue with that logic.

"We’re not going to send an even number of people to Mars because then you can have a 50/50 disagreement," he added.

According to internet sleuths, Aldrin is wearing a commemorative Moon watch and an Omega Speedmaster X-33 Marstimer on his left wrist in the image he posted on Sunday.

A closer look reveals that at least the two watches on his left wrist are accurate within minutes of each other, just after 9 am. However, if that aligns with the time the picture was taken remains unclear.

In short, it seems like the eccentric newlywed really can't make up his mind about which watch he likes best.

More on Aldrin: Buzz Aldrin Marries His Employee at the Young Age of 93