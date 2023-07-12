Any takers for $795,000?

Oh Hell No

Would you buy a submersible that was owned by the same company that recently sent five people to a watery grave at the Titanic wreck?

If the answer is yes, you're in luck. Insider reports that a yacht broker has been trying to sell off a sub previously owned by OceanGate, the company in question, for $795,000 for the past five years, but doubts it will sell now and is giving up soon due to its connection to one of the most infamous undersea voyages in recent memory.

"We're in the process of disassociating ourselves from the vessel because it won't sell," Steve Reoch told Insider. "Nobody's going to be able to sell the submersible for years because of litigation — it's a waste of my time and has been for five years."

Sale Away

The vessel is the Antipodes sub, which is painted a friendly yellow and was built in 1973 by Perry Submersibles, according to the sale listing. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who was killed aboard the Titan sub last month along with four passengers, bought the craft as the company's first sub, according to Insider.

But unlike the Titan sub, which was slapped with numerous safety warnings before imploding in spectacular fashion during its trip to the Titanic wreck, the Antipodes has an excellent safety record and has been evaluated and tested by outside authorities.

The 13-and-a-half-foot sub is classed to go to a depth of 1,000 feet, according to the listing, and sits five people who can use two large plastic domes to see underwater critters.

Insider reports that Rush took the Antipodes on numerous journeys, including one with the rapper Macklemore.

Still, Reoch told Insider, "I don't want to have anything to do with it."

More on OceanGate: OceanGate Was Warned of "Catastrophic" Problems With Its Submarine Years Ago