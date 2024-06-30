"I held the brakes down, and the vehicle really wasn't slowing down."

Pileup Driver

The owner of a brand new Cybertruck says he crashed it into his neighbor's yard after the vehicle's brakes suddenly stopped working.

As Business Insider reports, Bruce Freshwater recalled that nothing happened when he tried to pump the brakes during the April 27 incident.

"I held the brakes down, and the vehicle really wasn't slowing down," Freshwater told BI.

Fortunately, the vehicle's airbags deployed and nobody was hurt.

But the resulting damage was considerable. In a report Freshwater filed with the local North Fayette Township Police Department, he claimed that his new truck crashed into one of his neighbor's cars, which then ran into yet another vehicle.

Now, a local body shop reportedly wants anywhere between $16,000 and $30,000 to fix the Cybertruck, a hefty price tag given Freshwater had already shelled out a whopping $109,000 for the vehicle.

Brake Stuff

Understandably, Freshwater is furious.

"Waited five years and drove for four hours," he tweeted earlier this month. "Need Tesla to take some responsibility."

Unsurprisingly, Tesla has yet to comment on the matter.

It's unclear if the incident is related to the glaring accelerator issue that forced Tesla to recall all of the Cybertrucks it had sold at the time earlier this year. Shocked Cybertruck owners discovered that a design flaw could cause the massive pickup's accelerator pedal to get stuck down.

Fershwater's experience with the controversial vehicle is reminiscent of plenty of other incidents we've heard about as well. The truck appears to be breaking down at an incredible rate, with furious owners complaining about vehicles that simply give up the ghost and reporting "critical steering issues."

Earlier this month, Tesla had to issue its fourth Cybertruck-related recall in a matter of months, with documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warning of a trim piece that can fly off and windshield wiper motors that aren't powerful enough to operate the truck's awkward four-foot wiper.

In other words, Freshwater's unfortunate experience sounds suspiciously familiar and shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

And he's not convinced he wants to stick with the Cybertruck in the long term.

"With the wife and the kids, I'm not sure they would ever get in it with me," he told BI. "So it comes down to that, too."

