What a wasteful habit.

Jet Set

Managers at aerospace giant Boeing are still trying to get employees to come back to the office, a common corporate theme in a post-pandemic world.

Yet CEO David Calhoun, who took over the reins in January 2020, never really made the move after the company moved its headquarters to Virginia — and started commuting to work in a private jet, The Wall Street Journal reports, from his two lavish homes in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

According to the report, Boeing's private jets have traveled 400 times to or from airports near his two homes over the last three years, a shockingly wasteful and environmentally damaging habit, even by millionaire CEO standards, that shows how executives are often held to vastly different standards.

Weekend Getaway

Calhoun has had to navigate significant business turbulence during his tenure. He took over during the aftermath of two deadly crashes involving the company's 737 MAX airliners, leading to 346 deaths.

Since then, Calhoun has made substantial budget cuts, trimming payrolls and office space, according to the WSJ. Over the last three years, Boeing has lost 35 percent of its value, but has at least managed to make more than it spent in 2022, for the first time since 2018.

At first, Calhoun was optimistic about working from home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the CEO still doesn't have a residence near the company's new headquarters in Virginia and flies on average once or twice directly between one of his two homes to the head offices a month, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told the newspaper that "Dave Calhoun is very engaged with our global workforce and outside stakeholders" and that Boeing is following all laws and regulations when it comes to personal aircraft use.

But at the end of the day, engaged or not, commuting by private jet is hard to justify, considering the massive carbon footprint alone.

