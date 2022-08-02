Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Tyler the Creator by Rembrandt? Yes, please.

DrAIke

Tragically, neither Aubrey "Drake" Graham nor Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus Jr ever sat for portraits by Dutch 17th century painter Rembrandt — although some AI-generated "paintings" might have you convinced otherwise.

On Sunday, a Twitter account called Dalle2Pictures — which mostly shares images created by OpenAI's amazing text-to-image generator DALL-E 2 — took to the platform to share a series of AI-crafted, Renaissance-style paintings of famous rappers.

And honestly? They go hard.

From Kayne West in the style of Raphael to Shawn "Jay-Z " Corey Carter in the style of Leonardo da Vinci, the AI-generated works are pretty astonishing.

Surprisingly, OpenAI's DALL-E 2 wasn't behind them — all credit goes to a competing AI tools company Stability.ai, which is slowly rolling out a beta of its Stable Diffusion text-to-image generator to a limited number of customers.

I asked an AI to paint different modern day rappers in the styles of artists from the Dutch Golden Age / Renaissance #dalle2 (1/?) “A portrait painting of Drake by Rembrandt van Rijn” in #stablediffusion pic.twitter.com/Li8k5DyejF — Dalle2 Pics (@Dalle2Pictures) July 31, 2022

Louvre Over

Stability.ai, which claims to have created an open-source AI product that's "by the people, for the people," was founded by entrepreneur Emad Mostaque, who also once served as an executive for a billionaire's hedge fund.

A quick scroll through the Twitter hashtag #StableDiffusion reveals a number of other AI-generated artworks, including this absolutely horrifying portrait of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the style of Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

The portraits are seriously impressive, and can really give DALL-E 2 a run for its money.

AI generators are clearly having a moment right now. And Renaissance portraits of rappers aside, there do seem to be some practical consumer uses for the technology.

We can't wait to see what kind of wild concoctions they come up with next.

