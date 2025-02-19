During a protest at Tesla's flagship showroom in San Francisco, someone inside the building joined in with a hilariously biting message for its CEO Elon Musk.

As the San Francisco Standard reports, the President's Day protest was joined — at least in spirit — by someone inside the dealership's second story who taped a sign that said "We Hate Him Too" onto a window.

Tesla employees reportedly hung a 'We Hate Him Too' sign amid anti-Elon protest at Van Ness Avenue store last weekend. pic.twitter.com/DFcGKTjYfD — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) February 18, 2025

In the days since that Tesla showroom demonstration — one of many organized to protest Musk, Donald Trump, and the shocking havoc they've already wreaked upon the nation — the sign itself has gone viral. It remains unclear, however, who was actually behind it, and if anyone knows, they're not telling.

When attempting to get into the showroom, reporters for the Standard said they were rebuffed by a security guard, leaving them unable to contact any of the employees who were seemingly barricaded inside.

A quick search of the building's address, 999 Van Ness Avenue, didn't net much more either.

According to local historical sites, the subsection of Van Ness that now houses the two-story Tesla dealership was once known as "Auto Row." Previously home to several car dealerships, that stretch between Nob Hill and Pacific Heights fell into disarray prior to a 2010 architectural survey meant to preserve some of its history. As local planning documents attest, 999 Van Ness was one of the most notable, as it was the last built in the area.

While the building used to house multiple Chevrolet dealerships over the years, it was purchased by Tesla at some point in the 2010s and became home to the Musk-owned company's largest showroom and service center in North America in 2017. While we were able to find some documentation of its ownership, we couldn't find any documentation of any other businesses using office space within the structure.

Though we can't say for sure, it seems perfectly plausible that the person behind that sign works for Tesla — showing once again that it's not just people outside Tesla who find Musk's activities embarrassing and disturbing.

More on anti-Musk demonstrations: Tesla Targeted With Worldwide Protests, Vandalism