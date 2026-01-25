Former Banking Insider Makes Strange Warning About Discovery of Alien Life

In today’s complex financial environment, governments need to juggle any number of security threats while keeping the global markets functioning smoothly. From AI attacks to widespread civil war, nothing seems too improbable for government fiscal watchdogs to rule out.

Now, one retired financial security analyst is warning of yet another eyebrow-raising risk to financial markets: first contact with alien life.

Helen McCaw, a former senior analyst at the Bank of England — the UK’s central bank — warns that the institution must prepare for a financial crisis triggered by confirmation of alien life. According to London publication The Times, McCaw has approached BoE governor Andrew Bailey in order to urge him to prepare financial contingencies for crises like civil unrest and the collapse of commercial financial institutions.

Though McCaw’s main concern is the UK, her worry stems from recent UFO mania coming from across the pond.

“The United States government appears to be partway through a multi-year process to declassify and disclose information on the existence of a technologically advanced non-human intelligence responsible for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” McCaw told The Times. “If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions.”

McCaw said she’s particularly concerned with market volatility in the wake of an alien announcement. The revelation that we are not alone in the universe could cause stock prices to swing rapidly “due to catastrophizing or euphoria,” or even a total “collapse in confidence” if traders lose hope in the future of human financial markets.

“If there is an official announcement and we get presented with very clear evidence that nobody is going to dispute, I would say that in a matter of hours, you are going to have total financial instability,” McCaw said. “If banks start failing, the payment system will collapse, and you’ll have rioting on the streets because people can’t fill their cars up with fuel or buy food in the supermarket.”

Basically, there’s no telling what alien life could do to our collective psyche, the former analyst seems to insist, so we might as well be prepared for anything.

“Even if you feel it’s very unlikely,” McCaw concluded, “it’s madness not to consider it and plan accordingly.”

