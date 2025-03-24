Clever engineers at a Chinese video company called HTX Studio built a tiny, swiveling robot that can shoot pieces of gum right into your mouth.

In a video that made the rounds on social media over the past week, one of the company's engineers can be seen triggering the robot's ability just by opening his mouth wide.

"This is our gum-launching robot, Gummy," a voiceover says. "It tracks your mouth and shoots gum when you open your mouth."

"Place him on a table and colleagues passing by can take a gum by opening their mouths," the voiceover adds. "He even does long-distance shots for fun."

It's a deceptively clever piece of engineering that fires off pieces of gum at a surprising degree of accuracy and speed. Even flicking some candy across a sizable room into a small cup is a breeze.

As demonstrated in the video, it can even strike one piece of gum in mid-air with a second piece.

The little invention had users on social media salivating.

"I want one — I would probably choke on gum within a week — but let's go!" one Reddit user joked.

Another user pointed out the potential risk of having a robot react to you simply opening your mouth.

"Then you open your mouth gasping for air, and this thing just keeps shooting pieces of gum into it," another user ruminated.

Other than Gummy, HTX has also built an entire robotized assembly line for origami birds, as well as a gun that can shoot small hoops for a high-stakes game of ring ross.

Sure, the company's latest invention isn't about to pull off some gnarly kung fu moves or pick up dirty socks — but it's a delightful robot companion nonetheless.

"I'm afraid I would buy this immediately," one Reddit user admitted.

Others were far more concerned about similar tech being used to shoot deadly projectiles instead of pieces of gum.

If they can apply this to gum launching, they can apply it to [close-in weapon systems] or anti-drone technology," one user wrote.

And if the grim robot that can respond to ChatGPT queries to aim and fire a rifle at terrifying speeds and accuracy is anything to go by, that fear may be warranted.

