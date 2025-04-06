Jeff Bezos is sending his "alive girl" partner Lauren Sánchez, along with pop star Katy Perry, on the first ever all-female suborbital flight.

And it turns out that all the girlbossing in that sentence has haters coming in on a dark horse. During a recent appearance on the "Today" show, "X-Men Origins" star Olivia Munn was incredulous upon learning the news of the upcoming Blue Origin flight, which is slated to launch from Texas on April 14.

"What are they doing?" the 44-year-old actress jokied with host and former first daughter Jenna Bush-Hager. "Like why?"

Of all people, Munn should know. Last year, she revealed that she had a double mastectomy the year prior after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

In "Your Friends and Neighbors," Munn's latest project (and first since her surgery), the actress plays an affluent woman who loses everything. In the same vein, the upcoming flight — which costs $150,000 for the deposit alone — seems ostentatious to the "Newsroom" star's eyes.

"It's so much money to go to space," she said. "There's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs... I think it's a bit gluttonous."

Beyond the pricetag, the environmental toll seems wasteful — especially because they're only going to be in the sky for about 11 minutes. As with all Blue Origin launches, it's more of a stunt than a real trip to space.

"They're not really going up to space," Munn exclaimed at one point during the exchange. "I think if we [squinted] we could see them."

Overall, the exceedingly brief flight — which along with Perry and Sánchez will also feature former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics scientist Amanda Nguyễn, and documentarian Kerianne Flynn — does indeed make a mockery of the science of spaceflight.

"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," Munn pondered. "What are they going to do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Billing these women as female astronautic pioneers does a disservice to them and the communities they're purported to represent — and in this economy and political climate, tokens and expensive stunts won't cut it anymore.

