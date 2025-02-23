Image by Joanne Ho-Young Lee / MediaNews Group / The Mercury News via Getty Devices

Government bogeyman Elon Musk has been accused by his number-one nemesis, "212" rapper Azealia Banks, of having a "botched penis implant" — a funny-sounding but extremely real and dangerous complication that can occur when people try to surgically make their dicks bigger.

This whole debacle began when Banks was, as she is wont to do, hating on Musk in a deeply personal way. Responding to news that the billionaire had secretly fathered his 13th known child with 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, the artist joked that the multi-hyphenate business owner's penis "is probably non functioning" due to his avowed ketamine usage (which can indeed result in erectile dysfunction.)

In response, a random user quipped that they'd heard Musk has a "botched penis implant." Banks immediately pounced on the accusation by claiming that Claire "Grimes" Boucher, her former friend who shares three children with the unelected White House official, told her the same thing.

As the fine folks at Know Your Meme report, the Twitter-happy rapper is an extremely non-credible source, on Musk and pretty much everything else. Beyond claiming that she was held "hostage" at Musk's house in 2018 after Grimes allegedly invited her over for a threesome under the guise of making music together, Banks has long had an erratic — and, at times, concerning — internet presence.

Whatever is going on with Musk's member is, thankfully, none of our business at Futurism — but that doesn't change the horrific nature of penis implants gone awry, which are a very real concern.

In the summer of 2023, The New Yorker and ProPublica dropped a jaw-dropping investigation into James Elist, a Beverly Hills urologist whose "Penuma" device — a garish portmanteau for "Penis New Man" — led to absolutely bloodcurdling complications for some of the men who got it implanted.

Billed as a reversible and safe procedure, Elist's implant was, in many documented cases, anything but. Hawked in outlets like GQ and Esquire, men whose Penuma implantations went wrong said that they experienced stabbing pains during sex, numbness, and disgusting fluid-filled pus bubbles. One man told ProPublica and The NYer that his implant became detached and poked through the skin of his penis, and the tiny hole it formed festered, became smelly, and made a crunching sound when air passed through it.

Despite those horrendous complications, Elist got off relatively scot-free with medical board probation in California for "repeat negligent acts." He's also still selling Penumas rebranded under the name "himplants" after successfully suing a Texas-based company for stealing his dangerous dick implant idea.

There's also a psychological component. Like other risky body modification surgeries, the procedures also prey on male insecurities — and according to one person who had to have his implant removed, it ended up making his penis smaller to boot.

In other words, botched penis implants are no laughing matter — and people who get them deserve pity, not derision.

