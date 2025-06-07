Image by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty / Futurism

In Washington, projection of power is everything — and some cosmetic surgeons are providing it artificially to their political clientele.

As Politico reports, the growing trend of stronger, squarer jawlines among the Trump sons, Matt Gaetz, and even Elon Musk coincides with an uptick in movers and shakers seeking to surgically define their chins and jawlines.

"Strong jawlines and prominent chins are de rigueur in Washington," explained DC dermatologist Tina Alster in an interview with the magazine.

Alster, whose office sits near the seat of power on Downtown Washington's storied K Street alongside lobbying firms, said that the percentage of male clients who come to her seeking stronger jaws has jumped from 20 to 50 percent in the past few years.

The urge, the doctor said, stems from a need to look strong and intimidating on social media and during cable news hits — regardless of whether the politicians in question are going on Fox or MSNBC.

"No one wants to look weak," Alster said, "on camera (or on stage)!"

Such jaw and chin procedures can take many forms, with implants among the most invasive and most noticeable. For others, discretion is key — and some cosmetic clinicians offer nonsurgical options, from hyaluronic acid fillers for extra definition to radiofrequency treatments that make skin look more taut.

"My patients expressly don’t want to leave my office looking transformed or obviously different," dermatologist Noëlle Sherber told Politico, "and seek me out for plausibly deniable results."

Sherber shares a practice with her husband, Ariel Rad, that's located near Alster's in Downtown DC. With the political set's eyes and smartphones always watching, the husband-and-wife duo's offices have an entryway located inside a nondescript skin care store, and for higher-profile clients, they even have a back entrance. Having a defined jawline, it seems, is one thing — but being outed as a cosmetic procedure client is another.

With all this focus on discreetly enhancing masculine features, one has to wonder how the growing prevalence of such chin and jaw procedures squares with the anti-trans crusade taken up by the GOP (and some more centrist Democrats, too).

"It’s ironic...that they’re so against trans-ness and gender-affirming care for trans people," opined New York dermatologist Dan Belkin, referencing transphobic conservatives. "Because, you know, they’re all doing their own gender-affirming care."

