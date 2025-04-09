Image by Niall Carson/PA Images via Getty / Futurism

In public, Donald Trump's health czar Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has become a surprise vaccine advocate amid the growing measles outbreak. His private comments, however, betray his conspiratorial leanings.

Following the funeral for eight-year-old Daisy Hildebrand — the second known child to die from measles complications in Texas, the heart of the outbreak — the girl's father told The Guardian that the anti-vaxxer now running America's healthcare seemed to fall down on the job when he came to pay his respects.

"He did not say that the vaccine was effective," Pete Hildebrand, the father of the unvaccinated girl, told the newspaper of the Health and Human Services secretary. "I had supper with the guy... and he never said anything about that."

Despite his public change of heart regarding the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, it's not exactly shocking that Kennedy is privately talking out of both sides of his mouth.

Soon after the outbreak of the previously-contained respiratory virus claimed its first life — an unvaccinated six-year-old Mennonite girl who, like Hildebrand, died in West Texas' Gaines County — the brain-wormed political scion not only touted natural treatments over vaccination, but also suggested that immunity was better gained by simply allowing children to get the measles.

"It used to be, when you and I were kids, that everybody got measles. And the measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection," Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity during a March interview. "The vaccine doesn’t do that. The vaccine is effective for some people for life, but for many people it wanes."

That claim, it's worth noting, is undercut by strong evidence that catching measles weakens a child's immune system so significantly that they may become more susceptible to getting sicker from other illnesses down the line.

Like with that first measles death, Kennedy once again sent mixed messages about measles prevention and treatment. Though he reupped his public endorsement of the MMR vaccine, the health secretary and alleged former drug dealer also touted the work, as the Daily Beast reports, of two shady "healers": Ben Edwards, a local antivaxxer who runs a so-called "wellness clinic," and Richard Bartlett, an infamous doctor who was once videotaped digging through hospital trash and who used to misprescribe medications so severely that he was barred from practicing medicine in Texas for two years.

Worse, he used a lengthy X post about a Texas toddler who'd survived measles to promote the pair — and once again, there was nary a mention of vaccines in that missive.

Regardless of what he says in public, it's clear that Kennedy's antivax bona fides have a home in West Texas. Unfortunately, that includes the father of the latest girl to die from measles.

"I know [the vaccine is] not effective because some family members ended up getting the vaccine, and they got the measles way worse than some of my kids," Hildebrand told the Guardian after his daughter Daisy's funeral. "The vaccine was not effective."

