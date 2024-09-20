The day after North Carolina's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson was outed for almost certainly using a porn message board to post salacious and disturbing comments, the forum itself seems to have shut down.

When one goes to NudeAfrica.com at press time — and we should note that the very Web 1.0-esque site is also extremely not safe for work (NSFW) and features pornographic images, given that it's a porn site — they're hit with a message saying the board is "closed while we do some maintenance."

Confusingly, the shutdown message on the green-hued site homepage also includes a link with the text "NudeAfrica members Area sic is still open, so if you are a member just CLICK HERE FOR THE MEMBERS AREA." When clicking it, it asks for paid users' login credentials.

According to a backup on the Internet Archive, as recently as yesterday afternoon, the site was up and running just fine.

We've reached out to an email listed as contact for Nude Africa to ask why the board was shut down and whether members do indeed still have access. We also asked the site if it had anything to say about Robinson, who currently serves as the state's lieutenant governor and who claims that he was set up.

It's difficult to overstate the bizarre nature of Robinson's apparent posts, which touched on everything from an affinity for transgender pornography (he has expressed virulently anti-LGBTQ sentiments as a politician) to making light of abortion (publicly he has been foe of abortion rights) to a history of spying on naked women in locker rooms.

The messages also referred to the poster as a "black NAZI" and said that slavery should be made legal again. If it were, Robinson's apparent posts said, he would personally buy slaves.

The scandal is shaping up to be an immense headache for Republicans, who are now worried it will suppress voter turnout in North Carolina and hamstring the chances in the state of presidential contender Donald Trump, who has endorsed Robinson in extravagant terms.

