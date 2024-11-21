International celebrity Kim Kardashian has shared a strange series of pictures showing her hanging out — and engaging in just a touch of PDA — with a Tesla Optimus humanoid robot sitting inside a Cybercab.

The provocative series of photos, clearly intended to market her shapewear line, didn't quite hit the mark with her audience on Instagram.

"This is so weird," the top comment reads.

A short video shows her waving at the robot and forming the shape of a heart with her and the humanoid's hand pressed together.

And a separate clip shows the robot posing in a suggestive manner inside the golden two-seater prototype.

A shot of Kardashian holding hands with the robot caught the attention of netizens, leading to discussions of women possibly choosing to have more sex with robots than with men.

Beyond the awkwardness of posing with a stiff humanoid robot, it didn't take long for netizens to charge that Kardashian was outing herself as a Trump supporter, given his cushy relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk — regardless of whether Kardashian intended to make a political statement or not.

"Kim and her stupid robot is all I need to see to know she voted for Trump," one commenter wrote on Musk's social media platform X-formerly-Twitter.

"Women who support Kim K?" another user wrote. "Which is more important ya womanhood or skims? Make her feel it!... We know who she voted for now."

Musk showed off both the EV maker's latest iteration of its Optimus humanoid robot and the Cybercab, a fully autonomous two-seater, at a flashy event last month.

But whether either invention is anywhere near ready for a mainstream rollout remains dubious at best.

Case in point, during the event, a number of Optimus robots could be seen interacting and conversing with eventgoers. But as it quickly turned out, they were being remotely controlled and voiced by human actors from afar.

Meanwhile, Tesla still has a lot of work ahead of it before it can roll out a robotaxi service. The company has yet to even apply for a regulatory permit to launch such a thing.

Tesla's self-driving software is still in a less-than-ideal state, leading to plenty of collisions and near-misses. The Cybercab has neither a steering wheel nor pedals — a disaster waiting to happen.

The EV maker also made a number of baffling decisions when designing the Cybercab prototype, from an intentionally missing charging port to a cramped interior for just two people.

In short, it's unclear what Kardashian's PR department was intending with its strangely tone-deaf marketing stunt. Was it meant to drum up excitement for Tesla tech — or score political points with the far right?

Given her already extensive efforts to market the carmaker's highly divisive Cybertruck long before the presidential election, it's likely more the former than the latter.

Her fans, however, weren't buying.

"Sorry Kim, you’re not gonna normalize this weird behavior for us we don’t want this!" an Instagram user commented.

More on Kim K: Rumors Fly That Part of Kim Kardashian's Finger Got Cut Off by Her Cybertruck