The “Pentastack” of Illegal Drugs That Looksmaxxers Like Clavicular Are Taking to Enjoy a Night Out Sounds Like a One-Way Trip to the Hospital

Sign up to see the future, today Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Look, if you’re out there safely experimenting with drugs, no judgment. There are plenty of ketamine therapy clinics and woo-woo psilocybin retreats to go around. But if your drug cocktail looks anything like the infamous looksmaxxers infesting a certain corner of the internet, you may have a problem.

If you’ve been paying any attention to the internet’s current bad boys like Braden “Clavicular” Peters and Androgenic (real name unknown), you probably know about how they promote dubious tricks like smashing their faces with hammers and taking steroids meant for fattening cows in a quest to become more attractive. (Behold their unsettling visages and decide for yourself whether they’ve been successful.)

With health tips like those, you might wonder what these guys do for fun. Well, a new story by Vanity Fair took a horrifying peek behind the curtain at what a night on the town means for looksmaxxing influencers, and it’s a stomach-churning blend of uppers, downers, and everything in between that underscores the general sense that these folks are here for a good time, not a long time.

Peters, for instance, has long been notorious for dabbling with methamphetamine in order to lower his appetite, though he’s careful to insist that he doesn’t mess with “street meth.”

But it turns out that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Androgenic, for instance, swears by a five-substance cocktail he calls “the pentastack” that mixes Adderall, dextromethorphan, pregabalin, ketamine — and perhaps most surprisingly the industrial solvent BDO, which according to VF mirrors the effects of Rohypnol, a notorious date rape drug.

Whether Peters has indulged in the pentastack is anyone’s guess, but it’s probably worth mentioning that Androgenic was on stream with him the night that he was rushed to the hospital in an apparent overdose. (In the aftermath he said he was taking a break from mind-altering drugs, but it’s unclear if he’s followed through.)

If you think anyone’s learning the right lesson from all this, think again. On social media, for example, Androgenic fired back against his haters.

“People will literally be drinking ALCOHOL, one of the most physically and mentally toxic drugs, and God forbid combining it with COKE which metabolises into cocaethylene and increases cardiac arrest risk 9 fold, and be shittalking my high IQ healthy sustainable drug stack,” Androgenic taunted naysayers in a post on X-formerly-Twitter. “Usually I add LSD though.”

More on drugs: Government Handing Out Cash Bonuses to Drug Researchers Who Rush Through Regulatory Approvals