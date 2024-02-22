Earlier this week, a wildly 2024 photo came across our desk: an image of a young bride standing with her groom, who's donned one of Apple's new Vision Pro headsets for their big day. The groom is notably smiling; the bride, meanwhile, looks a little less than pleased.

We had to know more. Did he wear the roughly $3,500 spatial computing headset during the ceremony? Did he dream of one day strapping a 1.3-pound VR device to his face on his wedding day? And how did the bride really feel about it?

To find out, we got in touch with the newlyweds. And thankfully, we can confirm that the headset was only donned after the ceremony.

"I did not wear it in ceremony out of respect to God and to my wife," the groom, a 24-year-old software developer and serial entrepreneur named Jacob Wright, said on a Wednesday phone call. "But after we got out [of the ceremony], we were taking photos — like the bridesmaids and the groomsmen and things — and just jokingly, I was like, 'Hey, I have my Apple Vision Pro in my backpack."

"I carry my backpack everywhere," he added, sheepishly. "It's a bad habit."

So, the Utah-based developer said, he ran back to the car to grab the headset mid-photoshoot.

"My wife was like, 'We're not taking photos in the Vision Pro," he added. "But I told her it was just for the meme." (He also confirmed that no, he didn't exactly grow up envisioning himself wearing a face computer at his nuptials.)

The bride, Cambree Wright, seemed more bemused than anything.

"He's like, 'Can we please take pictures?'" said Cambree, a full-time student at Brigham Young University. "So I was like, 'Yeah, it's fine if everyone else leaves.' But it was the last thing I wanted pictures of."

"I look pissed in the picture. I wasn't really mad, though," she added. "I just thought it was funny."

The doing-it-for-the-'gram of it all aside, the groom explained that throwing on the headset did have another benefit. One of the Vision Pro's buzziest features is its ability to capture "spatial" photos and videos, or deeply immersive snapshots that, according to some reviewers, are almost like reliving a moment in time.

"I've long awaited the day when 3-D images are good enough to make me feel that I'm actually reliving a family memory, rather than looking at a grainy snapshot," New York Times tech columnist and podcaster Kevin Roose recently wrote of his Vision Pro experience. "Looking at spatial photos and videos on the Vision Pro, I realized that moment had arrived."

By wearing the headset, Jacob realized, he could capture an immersive memory for the couple and, maybe one day, their family to look back on.

"I have a video of me there with all the bridesmaids, all the groomsmen — everyone who came to the ceremony," Jacob beamed. "I think that'll be super awesome to show our kids in 20 years," he continued, hypothesizing that perhaps, at that point, they'll be able to view the memory as "a hologram or something."

To that end, however, Jacob did note that he hopes future versions of the headsets offer more communal features. Apple designed the augmented reality (AR) headset so that others can see your eyes when you're using it; even so, the developer told us, the device still feels pretty solitary. Being able to do things like watch movies — or, of course, wedding videos — in tandem with other Pro wearers would be a welcome next-generation shift.

"I don't wear it in social settings, or really around the house unless I'm just working in it," said Jacob. "It does isolate you quite a bit."

There you have it, folks. Though we aren't completely ruling out the cringe-inducing possibility of a future Vision Pro Spouse using the device to read their vows — we're looking at you, anyone who's worn their expensive new headsets while driving — we can breathe easier knowing that it wasn't the case here.

