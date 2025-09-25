Tesla’s Robotaxi Plans Are So Jumbled That Officials Are Begging It To Clarify What the Heck It’s Actually Doing

When Elon Musk boasted in July that he was “getting the regulatory permission” to bring Tesla’s Robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area, this was apparently news to regulators.

As Reuters reports, both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the California State Transportation Agency were startled by Tesla’s ambitious plans to bring its self-driving cabs to another state. Officials practically begged the automaker to publicly clarify its next steps and clear up the considerable “confusion” — apparently to no avail.

This lack of clear direction exemplifies how messy the EV company’s stab at being a Waymo competitor has been so far — not to mention the underhanded tactics and mealymouthed language it uses to avoid admitting the true limitations of its tech.

After nearly a decade of Musk promising that entirely self-driving cabs were right around the corner — claims that he reiterated before the launch — the pilot program that kicked off in Austin, Texas, in June actually relied on human “safety monitors” sitting in the front passenger seats of its vehicles.

Despite this defeating the entire point of a robotaxi, Tesla still charged its customers for rides, thrusting it out of the bounds of a cautious test to a reckless deployment of an unfinished product.

It immediately became clear why the drivers were there. The cars, which also rely on remote teleoperation, showed bizarre and dangerous driving behavior, including some incidents where it appeared to break traffic laws. Further stretching the definition of a “robotaxi,” sometimes the service’s human safety monitors will sit in the driver’s seat, including for highway trips.

In sum, it’s barely operational in the tiny area of a single city it’s limited to — which probably explains some of the consternation of regulators when news broke that it was coming to the Bay Area, too.

“Did your team meet with Tesla and discuss this weekend rollout?” wrote Kareem Habib, an NHTSA investigator, in an email to California officials in July that Reuters obtained.

A state staffer’s answer: of course not.

It turns out that Tesla didn’t apply for the necessary self-driving permits for a proper robotaxi service, and instead planned for pre-arranged trips in vehicles driven by a human and available only by invitation.

It was also using a permit intended for limousines, which doesn’t allow for ride-hailing. And yet here was Musk, saying that the robotaxis would be deployed “probably in a month or two.”

Soon, Emily Warren, a state deputy transportation secretary, raised concerns about public misconceptions surrounding Tesla’s Bay Area plans in an email to the Tesla public policy staffer also obtained by Reuters. The staffer, Noelani Derrickson, replied that the automaker had informed the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) that it was planning rides for non-autonomous vehicles limited to Tesla employees’ family and friends.

That didn’t explain why there were reports that Tesla was bringing its “Robotaxi” service to the area, so Warren pressed on.

“Do you have plans to publicly clarify the nature of Tesla’s expanding Bay Area operations to dispel the confusion?” Warren asked.

She got a non-answer.

“As a general policy, Tesla does not respond to press inquiries,” Derrickson said. Customers would receive information about ride-hailing services “when they become available.”

A CPUC spokesperson told Reuters that Tesla is required to “properly and accurately” describe its service and ensure its communications “provide a clear distinction” between its human-driven operations in California and autonomous ride-hailing it offers elsewhere.

But since these exchanges, Tesla has taken its blurring of what a “robotaxi” is even further. In a tweet earlier this month, the reporting noted, the official Tesla account bragged that its Full Self-Driving mode, which is a driver assistance system that requires a human to constantly oversee it, was practically the same thing.

“$99/mo to have your own supervised Robotaxi,” the Tesla tweet reads.

There’s probably a very simple reason why, behind the scenes and in legal settings, Tesla avoids saying it’s deploying autonomous driving tech. According to Matthew Wansley, a professor and autonomous vehicle expert at New York’s Cardozo School of Law, it’s so it can capitalize on the immense “robotaxi” hype without subjecting itself to the regulatory scrutiny that it deserves.

“They don’t want to tell regulators they have an automated-driving system,” Wansley told Reuters, “because then they become subject to a lot more regulations in a lot of states.”

More on Tesla: Tesla’s Robotaxis Have Already Gotten Into Numerous Accidents