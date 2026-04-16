Starbucks’ Baffling ChatGPT Collab Treats Customers Like Empty, Soulless Venti Cups

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As AI chatbots go, OpenAI’s ChatGPT isn’t the most provocative. Its relentlessly upbeat, hand-holding style has drawn constant criticism for coming across as condescending. Still, Starbucks’ newly announced partnership with the chatbot may have pushed that paternalism to a whole new level.

Announced on Wednesday, the new “Starbucks app” is basically a widget within ChatGPT. After enabling Starbucks connectivity in the ChatGPT app, users can type “@Starbucks” to receive “personalized drink recommendations tailored to your taste, mood, and goals.”

According to the Starbucks press release, this can include prompts like “I want something bright to start my morning,” and even ridiculous requests like “recommend a drink that matches the vibe of my outfit.”

“You don’t need to know the name of a drink, just start with how you’re feeling or what you’re craving — in your own words or through a photo,” the presser enthuses. “It’s discovery that feels effortless.”

We tried out the beta, and though it booted us after two attempts, it didn’t blow us away with creativity. First we prompted it to give us a “drink to order for the 2026 Gathering of the Juggalos,” then for a drink that “matches our vibe,” along with a picture of Elon Musk’s infamous Baphomet armor. Both times it recommended the Iced Mango Dream Energy Drink, assuring us that “you don’t sip something subtle — you arrive with it.”

Even with the best-faith read, it’s hard to understand what problem this is meant to solve. If anyone’s struggling to remember a 10-word string of buzzword drink titles, it might be time to redesign the menu. Assuming customers are unable to decide on a drink without algorithmic assistance reduces them to a pig waiting for their customized slop, and only really serves to make life harder for the baristas pulling the ungainly orders together.

Let’s not mince words here: this is coffee we’re talking about. In most countries, it’s sacrilege to order anything but espresso after 11am, let alone pump your milky-caffeine slurry full of sugary flavor syrup. If you don’t already know what you want from Starbucks, you’re in a place that vibe coding can’t fix.

Or, as journalist and author Tyler King put it: “if you are so paralyzed by an indecision that you need a chatbot to tell you what coffee drink to order, you probably need to check into a rehab.”

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