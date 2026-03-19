Polymarket Announces New Bar For Degenerate War Profiteers

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Any good bartender knows that talking heads on TVs are bad for business. In watering holes across the US, it’s an unwritten rule that unless something major is going down, you just don’t show the news.

Evidently, the folks over at Polymarket didn’t get the memo. The prediction market platform — which allows users to gamble on the outcome of real-life wars, geopolitical events, elections, and more — recently announced the opening of its own taproom in Washington DC, what it calls the “world’s first bar dedicated to monitoring the situation.”

In a post on X-formerly-Twitter, Polymarket shared mock-up images of the establishment, which appears to be plastered wall-to-wall in news reels, stock tickers, and weather stations.

The gambling company paints a vivid picture, though it doesn’t exactly get the blood pumping: “imagine a sports bar… but just for situation monitoring — live X feeds, flight radar, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket screens.”

We're excited to announce 'The Situation Room' by Polymarket is coming to Washington, D.C.



The world's first bar dedicated to monitoring the situation. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UbdHUT5u2k — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

According to the announcement thread, the establishment will have its grand opening this coming Friday.

It’s the latest marketing escalation by the company. Earlier this year, Polymarket rival prediction market platform Kalshi announced free pop-up grocery stores as part of a marketing stunt meant to lampoon New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s city-run grocery store policy. Polymarket quickly retaliated with a free grocery store of its own in the Big Apple.

As reported by DC-based journalist Spencer Allan Brooks, the Situation Room is meant to be a similar short-term takeover of the sports bar Proper Twenty-One, located just two blocks away from the White House.

Banned for years in the US, Polymarket only received full regulatory approval from the federal government late in 2025. US citizens can now legally use the platform, though they’re required to submit their full name, address, and social security number before they do. That’s a tighter leash than international Polymarket users face, where gamblers can roll the dice using anonymous crypto wallets.

While the Situation Room will probably enjoy a buzzy opening on Friday, opinions under the announcement post were a mixed bag. Plenty of commenters found the idea appealing for various reasons, while others compared it to a gambling parlor. “New age casino. Get people drunk so they place more polymarket bets lol,” one commenter wrote.

“Can we bet on when the bar goes out of business or how many women get roofied there,” another quipped.

Polymarket did not respond to a request for comment.

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