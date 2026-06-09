Argentina Moves to Legalize “Non-Human Corporations” Run by AI

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You could already make the case that corporations are faceless monoliths geared purely towards maximizing profits with only a peripheral consideration of human wellbeing.

So when Argentina’s scandal–laden president Javier Milei called for the creation of “non-human corporations” run by AI in a new opinion piece for the Financial Times, you kind of have to applaud him for dispensing with the formalities and just admitting to the misanthropy at the heart of our glorious capitalist free enterprise system.

The tone is set with the very first line, where Milei extolls the 1602 founding of the Dutch East India Company — the infamous colonialist monopoly that committed countless atrocities and massacres, as well as exploiting and trading hundreds of thousands of slaves.

Americans may be familiar with Milei as the guy who gifted Elon Musk a chainsaw that the two of them waved together around on stage to celebrate Musk’s gutting of the federal government last year. In his new piece, run under the title “Argentina invites AI to free itself,” he’s continuing to beat the anti-big-government drum by advocating to “keep AI unregulated” so that one day, Buenos Aires will “become for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail.”

“As much as the industrial revolution freed us from the constraints of the human muscle, AI will free us from the constraints of the human brain, pushing productivity beyond our wildest dreams,” Milei proclaims.

This is not apropos of nothing: Milei’s government submitted new legislation to Congress last week “establishing a dedicated legal framework for the deployment of AI” based on three pillars. Wholly unregulated AI is the first pillar, and the second is a “new corporate category in Argentine law”: the aforementioned non-human corporations.

“These are entities operated by AI agents or robots,” Milei explains, ” adding that “human shareholders may participate, but are not required.”

That brings us to the third pillar: a “competitive fiscal environment” fostered by a low corporate tax rate.

In case it wasn’t already enough that Milei was shamelessly shaking his and Argentina’s collective derriere for big tech, he spells it out at the end.

“We are open for business,” he says. “We intend to offer the most attractive legal and fiscal environment for the AI companies that will define the 21st.”

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