Strange New Health Issues Put Jordan Peterson in ICU

Attention prayer warriors: controversial Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson been in the intensive care unit for the better part of a month — his latest bout with health struggles so severe and esoteric that a lesser mind might conclude his exclusive diet of beef and salt has been bad for his well-being.

This time, Peterson was reportedly stricken ill after an attempt to clean a dirty room went awry. According to Newsweek, Peterson spent most of September in an ICU, after developing pneumonia and suffering complications from an onsent of polyneuropathy, conditions confirmed by his daughter, Mikhaila.

Peterson’s symptoms started with a flareup of chronic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS), an immune system dysfunction, earlier in August. At the time, his daughter Mikhaila blamed “exposure to a particularly moldy environment” which the media figure had been subjected to while “helping clean out my grandfather’s house after he passed away.”

In her most recent video update, Mikhaila said the SIRS was brought on years ago by “decades of mold exposure,” adding that his neurological symptoms match the signature of being “spiritually attacked.”

“To be perfectly honest, I think a lot of this is spiritual,” she speculated. “Prayers are MUCH appreciated.”

“He’s been suffering for the last number of years with unexplanable neuropathy and weakness, but they worsened this summer,” Mikhaila noted. “That’s been heartbreaking and brutal on top of everything else.”

She further explained that he’s been moved to a recovery ward of the ICU, but that the timeline for her father’s recovery remains unknown.

Peterson’s had a rough go of it on the health front. In 2020, it was revealed he was seeking treatment in Russia for severe dependence on benzodiazepines, a class of drug including muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety meds, and sedatives.

When he first arrived in Russia, he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and forced into an eight-day coma, a treatment which western doctors had refused. He then spent four weeks in an ICU suffering from loss of motor function, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, a stint described as an “emergency detox.”

All the while, Peterson and his daughter have been going strong on year seven of their infamous “all-meat diet,” described as consisting only of beef, salt, and water. Whether that has anything to do with his current health condition? We’ll leave that to your imagination.

