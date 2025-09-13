Albania has appointed the world's first-ever AI government official in hopes of rooting out some of the Balkan state's long-running corruption.

As Politico Europe reports, the new AI minister — which should not be confused with a minister of AI, which a few countries already have, including Canada and the United Arab Emirates — has been dubbed "Diella," meaning "sunshine" in Albanian.

Announced this week by Edi Rama, Albania's prime minster, Diella — which also serves as the avatar for e-Albania, the country's government services portal — will oversee public procurement, the process by which governments and state-owned companies buy, via taxpayer dollars, everything from office supplies to concrete for roadwork.

Decisions about how that money is spent will, as Rama told a Socialist Party assembly in the Albanian capital of Tirana, all go through Diella in a "step-by-step" process that is "100 percent incorruptible, and where every public fund that goes through the tender procedure is 100 percent legible."

"This is not science fiction," he said, per Politico, "but the duty of Diella."

Along with being the nation's public procurer, the AI official will, the prime minister said, also "hire talents here from all over the world," and in doing so somehow drive down the "fear of prejudice and rigidity of the administration."

Though it's unclear whether Diella the procurement minister will have the same underpinnings as the e-Albania government services assistant of the same name, reporting earlier this year from A2, a CNN affiliate in Albania, indicate that the latter was built on tech from from OpenAI and Microsoft.

On the government services site, Diella is seen wearing a pink-and-white traditional Albanian dress and headscarf — but as of now, it remains unclear whether the procurement minister version will be depicted wearing something similar.

Though it's purported to root out corruption from drug traffickers and gangs who take advantage of the Albanian government's contracting system, Diella could, if left unsupervised, easily be exploited by any bad actor who knows how — or could just plain make bad decisions, as we've seen time and again from AI built by companies including OpenAI.

Still, it's a fascinating experiment in AI integration into government — and quite possibly a sign of things to come elsewhere.

