Baby Erdoğan's Mustache

It's called diplomacy, guys.

This year's European Political Community, an annual forum for European leaders founded in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, kicked off on Friday in Tirana, Albania. Europe's leaders were greeted with a ten-ish minute presentation that celebrated Europe's commitment to sovereignty and shared triumphs over evil. There were flashing lights and dance performances, and a few different video sequences. And to close out the show, as Politico reports, the Albanian government landed on the obvious editorial choice: a montage of the summit's leaders pictured as AI-generated babies, who each said "Welcome to Albania" in their country's language.

It was perfect. Did baby-fied Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey's authoritarian strongman, rock a tiny AI-generated mustache? He did indeed! Did French President Emmanuel Macron smack his gum in pleasant bemusement as he watched his AI baby self smile onscreen? You bet!

Our hats are off to Edi Rama, Albania's recently re-elected president. So far, between MAGAworld and its monarch embracing AI slop as its defining aesthetic, AI-generated misinformation causing chaos, and attempted AI mayors and political parties, this is easily the most compelling use of generative AI in politics we've seen.

Politicking

The camera televising the event repeatedly panned to the crowd, where the response from Europe's most powerful was mixed. Some laughed, while others bristled; some mostly looked confused. Which makes sense, given that this is a serious conference where, per Politico, the majority of leaders are looking to push for harsher sanctions on Russia as its war on Ukraine wages on and tense talks between Moscow and Kyiv continue without a ceasefire.

It's unclear how the AI baby bit fit into Albania's message of a peaceful, unified Europe. Though the presentation did start with childlike drawings, the sounds of kids laughing, and a youthful voiceover, so maybe it was an attempt to bring the show full circle? Or maybe, considering the heavy subject matter and fast-heating global tension and uncertainty, Rama just wanted to break the ice.

Anyway. We're sure nothing will humble you, a leader of a nation, like sitting in an auditorium and oscillating between unsure grimaces and giggling whilst staring down your AI-generated baby face.

