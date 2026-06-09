Investigators Questioning Bill Gates Over Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

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During a Gates Foundation town hall in February, Microsoft founder Bill Gates apologized for having had extensive contact with late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

The latest batch of Epstein files released at the time showed Gates with young women whose faces were blurred, leading to plenty of glaring questions at his charitable foundation. The billionaire even admitted to multiple extramarital affairs, but claimed he had “never spent any time” with Epstein’s many victims.

Months later, Gates is preparing for even more embarrassment ahead of a meeting with Epstein investigators from Congress’ House Oversight Committee. Gates will be testifying privately in the board’s investigation on Wednesday.

At least for the time being, Gates has yet to be accused of being involved in Epstein’s extensive criminal activities, including rampant sexual abuse.

But the close ties between the two, particularly when it comes to Gates’ philanthropic efforts, are hard to ignore. Epstein offered to raise money in cooperation with the Gates Foundation, recently revealed email exchanges dating back to 2011 show. He also met with several top foundation executives, but never ended up collaborating. (That all happened long after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for sex crimes involving a minor, charges that Gates and his team could have found on Google.)

However, some of Gates’ closest advisers were in touch with Epstein until 2019, the year he died in prison, as the New York Times reports, which could make for some tough questions at Wednesday’s deposition.

“We need accountability for those in power and answers for survivors,” said representative Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) in a statement. “No one — regardless of power, political party or wealth — is above justice.”

Meanwhile, representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) is looking to find out the extent of Gates and Epstein’s relationship, and whether the former was ever blackmailed by the latter, something “Epstein was known for.”

As the Financial Times reports, it’s yet another major test of the disgraced tech founder’s $89 billion global health fund, which was launched 26 years ago to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty.

In a statement to the FT, the Gates Foundation said it regretted “having any employees interact with Epstein in any way,” but claimed it had never paid or collaborated with the deceased pedophile.

Worse yet, the foundation has quickly turned into an important contributor when it comes to foreign aid. Humanitarian efforts have been facing a budget crisis after the Trump administration laid waste to USAID, leading to starvation and violence in other parts of the world.

More on the relationship: Bill Gates Admits to Multiple Affairs in Epstein Fallout